California Regulators Launch BEAD Webinar Series

Nov. 26, 2024 – The California Public Utilities Commission announced last week that it would begin hosting webinars for potential grant recipients under the Biden administration’s largest broadband program.

The webinars, hosted by CPUC on its website, will begin on Dec. 3, 2024 and will provide information to potential subgrantee recipients under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

CPUC did not identify the dates of its other webinars.

Specifically, the program will provide recipients with basic information regarding how the BEAD program will proceed, prequalification, application requirements, and a timeline of the state’s BEAD implementation.

The webinars will also provide in-depth information about financial and technical requirements along with evaluation and scoring criteria for applications.