Colorado Opens BEAD Public Comment Window

The public can review draft project area maps and program guidelines.

July 15, 2024 – Colorado’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program’s public comment window opened on Friday, allowing the public to review and provide feedback on the process before it launches later this year.

The public comment window for Colorado's BEAD Grant Program will accept comments through August 12, allowing feedback on the BEAD draft project area map, draft grant program guidelines, and draft grant agreement.

The draft project area map identifies all Colorado locations eligible for BEAD funding to connect unserved and underserved areas in Colorado. The map received approval by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on June 3.

The BEAD draft grant program guidelines details Colorado’s goals for BEAD funding, the application process, scoring criteria, and requirements for fund recipients.