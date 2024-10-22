Sign in Subscribe
Colorado Warns: One Week Left to Apply for BEAD Funds

Application window for BEAD will close Oct. 28

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of a Colorado landscape from the Library of Congress

Oct, 22, 2024 - Colorado’s broadband office issued a warning on Monday to potential grant recipients that the application window for federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program funding is closing within a week.

Colorado’s window for grant applications under the Biden administration’s $42.45 billion BEAD program is set to close Oct. 28, after having been open for more than six weeks.

The window, which opened Sept. 12, is unlikely to be extended, according to the Colorado Broadband Office. The office cited the strict timelines and requirements set forth by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as notable constraints. NTIA, based in the Commerce Department, is running the BEAD program for the Biden administration.

The Colorado Broadband Office is scheduled to have a final information session for potential subgrantees on Oct. 28. The session can be found on the office’s website. The session aims to provide BEAD application advice for those submitting applications on the last day of availability.

Colorado is slated to receive more than $826 million in BEAD funds.

