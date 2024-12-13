CTIA Leader Meredith Baker to Retire in 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 – CTIA, the wireless industry association, announced that President and CEO Meredith Baker will retire at the end of her contract in 2025.

Since taking the helm of CTIA in 2014, Baker has been lauded for driving the wireless industry's growth and spearheading innovations that have defined the sector.

During her tenure, Baker secured over 5,600 megahertz of spectrum for private industry, according to a release.

“Meredith has been an outstanding leader for the wireless industry, helping usher in the 5G economy and shaping a decade of record investment and innovation,” said CTIA Chairman Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless.

Under Baker's leadership, CTIA also launched high-profile events such as the annual 5G Summit and MWC Las Vegas. The association’s accomplishments extended to workplace culture, earning recognition as a ‘Top Workplace’ by The Washington Post for six consecutive years.

Baker's career spans distinguished public service, including roles as a Federal Communications Commissioner and head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

This was in addition to private-sector leadership at NBC Universal, Comcast and Covad Communications, an American provider of broadband voice and data communications.

She has been widely recognized for her expertise in spectrum and telecom policy, earning accolades such as induction into the Wireless Hall of Fame administered by the Wireless History Foundation and inclusion in lists of Washington’s most influential leaders.

CTIA has hired consulting firm Korn Ferry to lead the search for her successor. Baker will remain at the helm to ensure a smooth transition to her successor.