Delaware Gets Its $107 Million in BEAD Cash

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 – Delaware became the second state in the nation Tuesday to get its federal broadband spending plan approved, the final step before getting money out the door.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration greenlit the plan, which would spend $17.4 million to reach about 5,700 locations. In total, the state was allocated $107 million—just over the statutory minimum—under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

“Today, Delaware can begin building the networks to ensure that people throughout the state can get connected. Congratulations to Delaware on this terrific achievement for its workers, businesses, communities, and families,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The state tapped Verizon and Comcast for its build outs, which are set to deliver fiber broadband to the last remaining unconnected locations in Delaware. Reaching everyone is a major goal of the program, and so far the two other states that have put forward tentative BEAD awards have done so, albeit with slightly smaller proportions of speedy but expensive fiber than Delaware.

“Today’s approval is the result of years of diligent work to identify the parts of our state with access issues and provide targeted relief to our communities across the state,” Delaware Chief Information Officer Greg Lane said in a statement. “We are excited to move into implementation and continue Delaware’s proud history of closing digital divides and improving access to digital opportunity.”

Construction is expected to begin in June 2025 following the necessary permits, according to the state.

One ISP was not pleased. Maryland-based Talkie Communications had opposed the draft of Delaware's BEAD spending plan, saying the state was going to overbuild 31 locations where Talkie had received other federal money to build.

“The large established players/businesses that Delaware has chosen for this program are do not hold consumers in rural communities in high regard, but rather a burden to be treated with indifference,” Talkie Co-CEO Andre DeMattia said in a statement.

Delaware's broadband office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state’s remaining BEAD funds are set to go toward workforce development and network resilience projects.

After years of coverage mapping and planning efforts to ensure universal coverage, the rubber is just starting to hit the road for BEAD. Louisiana, the first state to get the necessary NTIA go-ahead, received approval Monday, and nearly half of all states have started fielding grant applications.

Industry watchers have speculated a Trump NTIA or Republican-controlled Congress might move to substantially change the program, as some in the GOP want to roll back its preference for fiber, among other things, but it’s not clear what exactly is on the horizon. NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson is stepping down Jan. 20, and his successor hasn’t yet been named.

State broadband heads, on the cusp of actually spending money and expanding networks, say they are just hoping to avoid delays.