DZS Receives BEAD BABA Manufacturing Certification

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 - A global networking and connectivity company announced that its U.S. manufactured electronic components have been certified as compliant with domestic manufacturing standards under the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

DZS, based in Plano, Texas, became one of five domestic-manufacturing-compliant telecommunications equipment companies Tuesday under the final waiver for Build America Buy America – part of President Biden’s $42.45 billion BEAD program.

The waiver set forth by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the federal body that administers the BEAD program, detailed that certain technologies like optical line terminals, OLT line cards, and optical network terminals must be produced domestically to be compliant with the BABA requirement.

DZS currently manufactures OLTs, OLT line cards and ONTs that are compliant with BABA standards.