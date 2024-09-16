Sign in Subscribe
Rural

FCC Approves Ziply Fiber’s Acquisition of LocalTel

The FCC said the transaction will serve to benefit consumers

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
FCC Approves Ziply Fiber’s Acquisition of LocalTel
Screenshot of Ziply Fiber CEO Howard Zeitz from X

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2024 - Ziply Fiber has gained approval to acquire the wireline broadband and wireless assets of LocalTel, a communications company based in Washington state.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, following a review begun in March, authorized the sale of LocalTel assets to Ziply Fiber, according to a Friday notice. The transaction was unopposed.

Based in East Wenatchee, LocalTel provides broadband services to more than 40,000 homes and businesses throughout Eastern Washington, the FCC said. 

Post tagged in
Rural FCC Ziply Fiber LocalTel Washington state RDOF CAF II Searchlight Capital Harold Zeitz

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Approves TDS-RiverStreet Sales FCC Bipartisan Mayors Urge FCC to Protect Bulk Billing Broadband's Impact Benton: Local Governments Crucial in Preventing BEAD Bottlenecks Infrastructure NTIA Urged to Consider Tech-Neutral Approach for $42.5B BEAD Expansion NTIA FCC Kicks Off Annual State of Broadband Report BEAD Strike Ends at AT&T Southeast AT&T