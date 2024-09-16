FCC Approves Ziply Fiber’s Acquisition of LocalTel

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2024 - Ziply Fiber has gained approval to acquire the wireline broadband and wireless assets of LocalTel, a communications company based in Washington state.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, following a review begun in March, authorized the sale of LocalTel assets to Ziply Fiber, according to a Friday notice . The transaction was unopposed.

Based in East Wenatchee, LocalTel provides broadband services to more than 40,000 homes and businesses throughout Eastern Washington, the FCC said.