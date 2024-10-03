FCC Expands Lifeline Eligibility for Helene Victims

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission opened its low-income broadband subsidy Wednesday to victims of Hurricane Helene, an effort to keep people online as the region rebuilds.

The agency said in an order that people receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can enroll in its Lifeline program regardless of whether they were previously eligible. Once in the program, subscribers can receive the discount for six months from the date of the waiver, but the Wireline Competition Bureau can extend that if it sees a continued need.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, our thoughts are with the communities that need to rebuild and the residents who have lost loved ones or are enduring the unbearable wait to hear from family members,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The move comes one day after the agency waived some other subsidy requirements to prevent de-enrollments from Lifeline and other programs.

Lifeline provides a $9.25 discount on fixed or mobile broadband for low-income households. Eligibility generally requires an income below 135 percent of the federal poverty line or participation in other federal assistance programs like food stamps.

Cable and wireline providers reported 654,220 subscribers without service in affected areas as of Wednesday, down from a peak of 1.2 million on Sept. 28. There are still disruptions to mobile service, with 11.3 percent of cell sites in the area down.