FCC Seeking Nominations for Eight USAC Board Seats

WASHINGTON, August 29, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission is seeking nominations for eight board seats for the non-profit that manages its $8 billion-per-year broadband subsidy program.

The Universal Service Administrative Company handles the day-to-day accounting work and quarterly cost projections for the agency’s Universal Service Fund, which is funded by fees levied on interstate voice revenue. Its board, which signs off on budgets and provides general guidance on administering the fund, is composed of 20 members from stakeholder groups. Most represent the telecom industry or organizations eligible for USF subsidies like libraries and health care centers.

The eight seats set to become vacant at the end of this year broadly include four industry seats, three recipient seats, and one for state telecom regulators. Members are decided by the head of the FCC and generally serve three year terms, with the exception of its CEO.

Nominations are due at the agency by October 28.