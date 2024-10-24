FCC Set to Enforce ‘All-In’ Video Pricing Rules

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 - Federal regulators are set to begin enforcement of new rules governing price disclosures offered by cable and satellite TV operators.

Cable and satellite TV operators will be required to comply with the new rules on Dec. 19, 2024. Operators with annual receipts totaling less than $47 million have been given extra time – until March 19, 2025

The rules, adopted by the Federal Communications Commission in March, would require specifying the total monthly price for video programming services on customer bills and all advertising or promotional material that includes the price of video programming.

Similar to broadband labeling requirements , the rules stipulated that the price disclosures must be easy to understand and accurate for consumers. The All-In price must include all charges for retransmission consent, sports programming, and any other programming fees.

The FCC’s rules do not require that taxes or certain fees, including administrative or franchise fees, be listed in the price disclosures .

The rules do not apply to online services, such as Netflix, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.