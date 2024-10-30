FCC’s Carr: A Bulk Billing Ban ‘Makes No Sense’

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 - At least one prominent Republican regulator is bashing a plan to ban or restrict bulk billing for internet access in apartment buildings and other multiple dwelling units.

"In a surprising move, the Biden-Harris Administration is pushing the FCC to raise the price of Internet service for Americans living in apartments by as much as 50%," Republican Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a lengthy post on his X feed Tuesday. "Their 'bulk billing' plan makes no sense and would hit families like a new broadband tax. This Biden-Harris plan would hurt seniors, students, and low-income individuals in particular."

Bulk billing – a business model that offers internet access to apartment building residents at discounted prices – has been questioned by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who argued that consumers should be able to opt out of bulk deals if they want to find their own Internet Service Providers.

Opposition to Rosenworcel’s proposed rulemaking has been bipartisan. In April, House Democratic Reps. Darren Soto of Florida, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Kathy Castor of Florida, and Lizzie Fletcher of Texas sent Rosenworcel a letter raising concerns about a bulk billing ban.

Lawmakers, along with organizations like the Bulk Broadband Alliance, have noted that bulk broadband arrangements typically do away with installation costs and could provide better service quality to consumers.

BBA specifically noted that the ability to opt out of bulk billing agreements would dilute the benefits offered by them and could result in higher prices, which would be problematic for low-income consumers.