Fidium Fiber Expands Maine Network

The network will connect over 260,00 addresses in the state.

July 2, 2024 – Two new communities in Maine are gaining access to Fidium Fiber, which has expanded its all-fiber network to over 4,600 homes and businesses, on Monday.

This expansion offers symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds and aims to enhance educational, employment, economic, and community benefits. Fidium Fiber is a brand of ISP Consolidated Communications, which operates across 20 states.

“Fiber broadband improves lives and helps communities thrive,” said Sarah Davis, vice president of market development for Consolidated Communications. “We are excited to build the future together in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert.”

With Fidium Fiber now available to over 260,000 homes and businesses in Maine, the company plans further expansion across the state. Fidium offers internet plans with speeds from 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to 2 gigabits per second without contracts, installation fees, or data caps, along with VoIP phone service.

Only Friday, Maine awarded $12 million to fund digital improvements to community organizations across the state. The grants will go to 12 community organizations as part of the MCA's Connectivity Hubs Program, which helps community anchor institutions provide workforce training, digital literacy education and telehealth services. Community anchor institutions include libraries, community centers, municipal and tribal buildings, and affordable housing developments.