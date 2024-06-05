FPF Announces Center for AI Research

The FPF Center for AI will develop best practices for the technology and track legislation.

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 – The Future of Privacy Forum announced Wednesday its new FPF Center for Artificial Intelligence, which will address AI policy and governance challenges for policymakers, companies, non-profits, civil society, and academics through research projects.

“Data, privacy, and AI are intrinsically interconnected issues that we have been working on at FPF for more than 15 years, and we remain dedicated to collaborating across the public and private sectors to promote their ethical, responsible, and human-centered use,” said FPF CEO Jules Polonetsky at its Privacy Forum in Washington, D.C.

FPF Center for AI will assist the organization’s 210+ members in navigating AI by expanding FPF’s AI work, launching large-scale research projects, developing best practices for AI implementation, tracking legislation, and providing public resources.

“We are a trusted convener positioned to build bridges between stakeholders globally, and we will continue to do so under the new Center for AI, which will sit within FPF,” Polonetsky said, adding that the new center will ensure the center's commitment to providing trusted, nuanced, nonpartisan, and practical expertise.