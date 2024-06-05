Sign in Subscribe
AI

FPF Announces Center for AI Research

The FPF Center for AI will develop best practices for the technology and track legislation.

Michael Melero

1 min read
FPF Announces Center for AI Research
Photo of Jules Polonetsky, CEO of FPF

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 – The Future of Privacy Forum announced Wednesday its new FPF Center for Artificial Intelligence, which will address AI policy and governance challenges for policymakers, companies, non-profits, civil society, and academics through research projects.

“Data, privacy, and AI are intrinsically interconnected issues that we have been working on at FPF for more than 15 years, and we remain dedicated to collaborating across the public and private sectors to promote their ethical, responsible, and human-centered use,” said FPF CEO Jules Polonetsky at its Privacy Forum in Washington, D.C. 

FPF Center for AI will assist the organization’s 210+ members in navigating AI by expanding FPF’s AI work, launching large-scale research projects, developing best practices for AI implementation, tracking legislation, and providing public resources. 

“We are a trusted convener positioned to build bridges between stakeholders globally, and we will continue to do so under the new Center for AI, which will sit within FPF,” Polonetsky said, adding that the new center will ensure the center's commitment to providing trusted, nuanced, nonpartisan, and practical expertise.

The Future of Privacy Forum, a nonprofit organization, collaborates with academics, civil society, government officials, and industry leaders to evaluate data use, identify risks, and develop protections. The organization was awarded a grant by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy in February to support FPF’s research for privacy enhancing technologies.

Post tagged in
AI Jules Polenetsky FPF NSF Department of Energy

Read more

Popular Tags

Charter Hands Back More RDOF Census Block Groups to FCC FCC Bill Introduced in Pennsylvania House Mirroring Federal ACP Broadband's Impact Congress Pushes for National Broadband Strategy With NTIA Reauthorization Act NTIA Why Broadband Matters in California... and Everywhere BEAD Verizon CEO Says Company Has Room to Grow Fixed Wireless Wireless Challenges of Broadband Infrastructure Deployment Infrastructure