Hawaii Receives BEAD Initial Proposal Approval

July 17, 2024 – Hawaii’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program’s Initial Proposal was approved in its entirety by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration on Tuesday.

The state was allocated $194 million through the BEAD program in June 2023. The program requires that states submit an initial proposal, consisting of two volumes, prior to receiving access to the full funds. Volume one outlines the state’s broadband coverage map challenges. Volume two outlines the state’s subgrantee selection process.

The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband expansion in areas that lack adequate connectivity. States submitted proposals for implementing the program to the NTIA last year and the agency is in the process of reviewing and approving those plans.

Hawaii released both volumes of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal in November of 2024 and submitted both volumes for NTIA on December 27. Its public comment period closed December 10.

"Ensuring that every person in Hawai‘i has dependable access to affordable high-speed internet service is crucial to our state’s economic, educational and social progress," said Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. "We are making a significant leap towards eliminating barriers and tackling inequities within our communities.”

Assistant Secretary of Commerce and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said Hawaii’s planning can now go into action due to its work to develop “a strong proposal for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed Internet service.”

On July 9, Hawaiian Telcom announced a new training center in the state that will host classes for fiber optic technicians.

“To achieve internet access for all of Hawaii, we must invest not only in reliable infrastructure but also in a skilled workforce to expand our fiber network,” said Luke. “Hawaiian Telcom’s new training center will help build up our workforce and significantly contribute to our state’s internet expansion efforts.”