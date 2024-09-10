How Would Telecom Policy Change Under Trump or Harris?

WASHINGTON, September 10, 2024 – Programs to promote broadband access would likely continue with the return of former President Donald Trump, though with some changes , said voices on the right, speaking a Tuesday panel discussion on the presidential election.

The election of Vice President Kamala Harris as president would, however, likely preserve the status quo of the Biden-Harris Administration, said experts on the other side of the political aisle.

R Street Institute Policy Counsel Jonathan Cannon said that the existing Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program of the Commerce Department was “frustratingly prohibitive” and that it would benefit from deregulation and increased efficiency .

Free State Foundation President Randolph May said that while support for the Universal Service Fund is largely bipartisan, the Federal Communications Commission could benefit from more specific direction on the part of Congress.

Trump would take a different view than that of Harris, said May, aiming to reduce redundancy and increase efficiency .

Cannon agreed with May that federal agencies must better measure success in how the government could leverage the experience of the now-expired Affordable Connectivity Program to help the USF succeed.

Yet both Republicans and Democrats agreed that the USF was vital to close the digital divide.

Among Democratic-leaning commenters, Raban Group Founder Larry Gonzalez said that the Biden-Harris administration had deep ties with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Those existing connections would speed the implementation of federal broadband policies, he said.

Glen Echo Group Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Communications Davey McKissick noted the important role of the Senate and the House in implementing telecom policy.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly noted the title of Jonathan Cannon of the R Street Institute. He is policy counsel, not policy analyst.