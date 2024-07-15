Idaho Opens BEAD Rebuttal Phase

July 15, 2024 – The Idaho Office of Broadband announced that it will launch the rebuttal phase of the state’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment challenge process on July 19.

During this phase, stakeholders will have 28 days to submit rebuttals to challenges to the state broadband coverage map, which were all reviewed for completeness and compliance. These challenges will be available for public review on Idaho's challenge portal. All challenged entities will be formally notified, and any eligible challenger can rebut open challenges.

Idaho opened its challenge process in June after the first volume of its BEAD plan proposal was approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband expansion in areas that lack adequate connectivity. States submitted proposals for implementing the program to the NTIA last year. The agency is in the process of reviewing and approving those plans.