Internet Information Now on North Carolina’s Information Hotline

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2024 – North Carolina residents can access the internet more easily after a partnership between the state broadband office and the state’s dedicated information hotline called NC 211.

The partnership between the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and NC 211 – announced last Tuesday – will add broadband access to the list of information that NC 211 provides to callers in North Carolina toll free.

"NC 211 is a key member of our state’s Emergency Response Team providing residents with vital information about local services for more than five years," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said. "Their work with NCDIT highlights how essential connectivity and access to online resources are for all North Carolinians.”

NC 211 will now provide state residents with information regarding digital skills assessments, free Wi-Fi, computer skills classes. NC 211 will also help setting up an email address in addition to information it already provides on housing and utility assistance, food, healthcare and transportation.

The partnership comes after the state’s broadband infrastructure suffered severe damage in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton in September and October.

Any North Carolina resident can call 211 toll free to be connected with a community resource specialist.