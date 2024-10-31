Sign in Subscribe
Net Neutrality

ISPs, FCC Spar in Net Neutrality Oral Arguments

The arguments centered on whether broadband fits the definition of a telecom service, rather than the major questions doctrine.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Photo of the Potter Stewart Courthouse by Warren LeMay

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission sparred with ISPs on whether broadband is a telecommunications service in oral arguments before the Sixth Circuit.

The court put FCC net neutrality rules on hold in August, citing the Supreme Court’s major questions doctrine. But a separate panel of judges Thursday were more eager to hear arguments on whether broadband falls in the definition of a telecom service under the Communications Act.

Title II telecom services under the law offer pure transmission of information, while information services, the regime currently governing broadband regulation, offer the capability to acquire, post, and interact with information. Net neutrality rules would reclassify ISPs as telecom providers and subject them to more FCC oversight – like recent agency efforts to look into data caps and update privacy rules – something the companies are trying to avoid.

Net Neutrality FCC Jacob Lewis Sixth Circuit Raymond M. Kethledge Jeffrey Wall Daniel Woofter

