Lance West Joins Comcast as Head of D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 – Comcast Corp. today announced that Lance West has been named Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs and Head of the Washington office.

Starting Sept. 3, West will lead Comcast's legislative and regulatory efforts at the FCC and other agencies. He will oversee advocacy strategy and manage relationships with external partners, the company said.

West said he looked forward to “helping advance Comcast’s vision and priorities benefiting the millions of customers we proudly serve.”

West was Vice President of Federal Government Relations at the American Petroleum Institute, where he led the federal lobbying team and developed a comprehensive advocacy strategy for its member companies.

Before joining API in 2023, West was Chief of Staff to Sen. Joe Manchin, Independent of West Virginia.

"West’s guidance was instrumental in passing landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," Comcast said.

West’s “leadership experience, wide reach on the Hill, and broad understanding of the regulatory landscape, bring fresh strategic perspectives to the company that will enrich our engagement," said Tom Reid, Comcast's Chief Legal Officer, to whom West will report.

Comcast is the largest Internet Service Provider in the country, with about 32 million subscribers as of June 30.