LSC Breaks Ground on Dark Fiber Expansion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 - A network service provider recently announced an 80-mile expansion of its dark fiber network.

Light Source Communications, an internet service provider based in Riverview, Mich., said on Sep. 25 that it had begun engineering for an 80-mile expansion of its existing 50-mile dark fiber network in the Tulsa, Okla., region, featuring a major hyperscaler as its anchor tenant.

LSC did not provide the name of its anchor tenant in its release.

The expanded underground fiber route would offer greater reliability and network security to consumers by utilizing a high fiber count, said LSC. The company noted its intention to leverage the route to offer enhanced connectivity for artificial intelligence and other professional services.

“This new route will help ensure the connectivity needs of the area are met now and into the future,” said LSC CEO Debra Freitas. “This new dark fiber route will serve as the digital backbone for hyperscalers and enterprises in the Tulsa area.”

Hyperscalers are large technology companies that offer cloud computing services to businesses, including storage, networking, and computing. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are considered to be hyperscalers.

The Tulsa region has a rapidly growing tech market , solidified by the presence of multiple data centers, including those of Google and Lumen Technologies.

LSC expected construction of the underground dark fiber network to conclude by the end of 2025.