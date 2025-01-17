Maine Announces Updates to Starlink, BEAD Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 – The Maine Connectivity Authority released Friday an update on its program to offer a free Starlink dish and installation to thousands of state residents.

MCA’s Senior Director of Program Operations Brian Allenby provided an update about the state’s Starlink program that began taking applications in December. The state is hoping to serve around 9,000 households that currently receive zero broadband, which is less than 1% of Maine’s population.

According to Allenby, the Starlink program received about 200 enrollment requests in the first month, coming from both online and telephone signups. The program will provide approved applicants with fully subsidized hardware (Starlink disk), free installation support, along with digital equity and inclusion resources to help people get online.

Allenby “absolutely” believes that MCA can get broadband to 100% of Maine’s residents thanks to technologies like Starlink. “I say yes confidently knowing that it will be through complementary technologies. It will not all be through wireline,” Allenby said.

The MCA also opened Maine’s BEAD Project application on Friday, aiming to serve the remaining 4% of locations in Maine burdened by slow, unreliable, or no internet. Maine has around 28,500 BEAD locations that the state hopes to serve through the program. The program’s application window is currently expected to close on Feb. 28, 2025.

Allenby said the goal of these programs is to have “affordable, reliable, high-speed internet” throughout Maine. He emphasized the affordability aspect of this broadband goal too, something that Starlink will helpfully provide users. “There are more people in Maine who don’t have internet because they can’t afford it than can’t have access to it,” Allenby said.