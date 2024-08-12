Maine Awards $9.6M Middle Mile Grants

August 12, 2024 – Maine awarded two grant awards through the state’s Partnerships Enabling Middle Mile program on Friday totaling $9.6 million.

The money will connect over 15,000 addresses to high-speed internet across 12 communities. “Both projects represent the culmination of years of concerted community-driven broadband planning, regional collaboration and highlight the immense value of public private regional-scale partnerships,” said the press release.

Maine Connectivity Authority’s grant funds will be matched by “significant public and private investment from community and ISP partners,” said the agency.

The Partnerships Enabling Middle Mile program makes $23 million of the federal Capital Projects Funds available to address large-scale broadband needs by building middle mile infrastructure. This announcement marks the third allocation of awards.

Waldo County, in a partnership with Direct Communications, received an award of $3.6 million, matched by $1.9 million in private and public investment including municipal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The partnership will serve 1,125 homes and businesses in 4 Maine communities.

“This award is a critical investment that will bring vital broadband infrastructure to our communities, helping to meet the needs of our homes and businesses today and for the future,” said Ethan Tremblay, chair of the Waldo County Broadband Coalition.

Lincoln County and Consolidated Communications were awarded in partnership $6 million, matched by $24.3 million in private and public investment. According to the MCA, the grant incorporates the highest percentage of financial commitment from any public-private partnership awarded through an MCA program to date. The project will serve over 14,000 addresses in 8 communities.