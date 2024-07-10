Maryland Receives BEAD Initial Proposal Approval

July 10, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Maryland’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program initial proposal on Wednesday.

"In order to leave no one behind, we need to get everyone online," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "Today, thanks to robust federal support, we take a big step forward in our work to connect every Marylander with affordable, high-speed Internet. And we will not rest until we complete the mission."

States are required to receive approval of volumes one and two of their BEAD initial proposal before gaining access to the funds awarded to them through the program, announced last year .

Maryland was allocated over $267 million to deploy high-speed internet networks through the $42.5 billion state grant program authorized through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The state’s proposal details steps to encourage economic development by enhancing connectivity for businesses, build digital literacy education, and support public health and safety by improving connectivity for emergency response systems.

“Today, Maryland can move their Internet for All efforts from planning to action,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. He congratulated the Maryland Broadband office for “developing a strong proposal for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed Internet service.”

BEAD initial proposals outline various program aspects , including the subgrantee selection process and the state's plan to achieve universal coverage. It is split into two volumes. The first delineates the challenge process of state broadband coverage maps, and the second outlines how the state will conduct subgrantee selections.