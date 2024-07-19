Michigan Awarded $20.5M Digital Equity Capacity Grant

July 18, 2024 – Michigan is the second state to be awarded State Digital Equity Capacity Grant money through a $20.5 million allocation on Thursday.

The $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant is one of three Digital Equity Act grant programs created by the $65 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. States will use the money to implement their digital equity plans, which were approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in April .

Approval means the state can go forward with applications for funding to execute their plans to address barriers to broadband adoption like affordability and digital literacy. The agency made $811 million of that funding available in March through the first tranche of its Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program.

“Connection to the Internet is connection to health care, education, the global economy, the public square, and so much more. This Digital Equity Capacity Award is further proof that our work to connect more individuals, families, and small business owners to affordable fast Internet is making a difference in communities across Michigan,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.