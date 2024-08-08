Missouri, Wyoming Receive Initial Proposal Approval

August 8, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced the approval of Missouri and Wyoming's Initial Proposals for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Missouri was approved on Friday, and Wyoming on Thursday. The announcements, together with approvals previously reported , bring the count of full NTIA approval of initial proposals to 34.

States are required to submit an Initial Proposal comprising two volumes that outline subgrantee and coverage map challenge processes before they can receive access to the money allocated to them.

Missouri was allocated $1.7 billion through the program, which the state hopes will connect more than 200,000 eligible locations across the state. As per NTIA guidance, Missouri edited its draft proposal prior to approval which finalized the low-cost plan, which will allow a variance from $30 subscription fees per month to as high as $70 per month.

“Our state has already made historic investments in the critical priority of Internet connectivity to support business, agriculture, health care, education, and more,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Missouri opened its prequalification application , the first step in the BEAD program to assess prospective grantee’s financial, managerial and technical qualifications, in July.

On Thursday, Wyoming received approval for its Initial Proposal. The state was allocated more than $347 million through the BEAD program.