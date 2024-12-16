New York Open for BEAD Applications

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 – New York is accepting applications for its more than $660 million slice of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, the state announced Friday.

“This funding is another crucial step in connecting every community across our state with affordable, equitable and accessible internet and ensuring no New Yorker is left behind in our digital future,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said in a statement .

The state will be accepting proposals for broadband expansion projects through Feb. 7, 2025. There are 69,111 eligible homes and businesses, meaning they currently lack access to broadband speeds of at least 100 megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload.

New York is at least the sixteenth state to accept grant applications under the $42.5 billion BEAD program. Five of those have finished soliciting proposals and two have made tentative awards. Those final proposals, as they’re called, will have to be approved by the federal government before projects get underway.

New York said in its BEAD proposal that it may undertake a second or third bidding round if no viable proposals are submitted for certain areas – a major goal of the program is ensuring coverage for each eligible home and business in the country. States can also negotiate directly with ISPs to secure bids.

New York might also supplement its BEAD allocation with an extra $50 million in state funds, according to its proposal.