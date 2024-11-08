November 19, 2024: Demystifying BABA Compliance in the BEAD Program

A webinar on Tuesday, November 19, at 2 p.m. ET

With the BEAD funding opportunities progressing quickly, many people are stumped when it comes to NTIA’s Build America Buy America (BABA) Compliance and Certification requirements. Wesco, Corning and Nokia experts come together to bring clarity to the confusion, answering your top-of-mind and others’ frequently asked questions. In addition, you will receive:

An update on current BEAD status across the nation

Explanation of BABA Compliance in BEAD

Specific BABA requirements for both active and passive product categories

Understanding supply chain mitigation and risk in BEAD deployments

Use our expertise to your advantage as you continue your BEAD journey!

Panelists

Craig Hemperly , Broadband Architect - Technology & Support Services, Wesco

Lori Adams, Vice President, Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia

Lori Adams currently serves as the vice president of broadband policy and funding strategy for Nokia, and is a key member of the Nokia Government Affairs Americas Team. In her role, Adams is responsible developing strategies and tools to enable increased company participation in state, federal, and international programs supporting infrastructure deployment by Nokia’s business organizations. Adams is a highly skilled telecommunications attorney and senior executive with more than twenty years’ experience and a successful track record in the government and private sector.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

