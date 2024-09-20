NTIA Approves Nebraska’s Access to BEAD Funds

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 - The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved Nebraska’s proposal for funding under the Biden Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

The state was awarded $405 million from the $42.45 billion BEAD program to deploy or update reliable and affordable high-speed broadband infrastructure .

“In the 21st century, a reliable Internet connection is a necessity that enables access to jobs, health care, and education. The Department of Commerce is ensuring everyone in Nebraska and across the country has access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The acceptance of the state’s initial proposal represented a major step forward in BEAD’s goal of connecting everyone in America to fast and reliable internet service.

The state would be able to request access to funding and begin tangible implementation of infrastructure as a result of its now-accepted proposal.

“Today, we are taking a big step toward connecting our entire state – ensuring every farm, home, and business has access to high-speed internet," said Nebraska’s Gov. Jim Pillen (R). "This effort will [ensure] that all Nebraskans can thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Nebraska joined 43 other eligible entities in receiving approval for their initial proposals .

One year after the approval of the initial proposal, states must submit a final proposal detailing the state’s process of ensuring universal coverage.