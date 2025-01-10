NTIA Awards $117 Million for Wireless Innovation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2025 –With just a few days left in its term, the Biden administration continues to fund the development of wireless broadband networks.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded about $117 million in grants from the Wireless Innovation Fund on Friday.

This round of funding will support nine projects focused on the use of open and interoperable wireless equipment needed to drive competition, strengthen global supply chain resilience, and lower costs for consumers and network operators.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the investments in “open and interoperable wireless networks will help secure global leadership and increase competition in the wireless market.”

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said the projects funded “will shore up the hardware supply chain and create new opportunities for companies from the U.S. and its allies along the way.”