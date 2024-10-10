Sign in Subscribe
Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program

NTIA Receives More Than 700 Applications for Digital Equity Project Funding

The requested funds total over $6.5 billion

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 - The U.S. Commerce Department’s telecommunications advisory body said Thursday that it had received more than 700 applications for digital equity project funding.

The requested funds, which totaled more than $6.5 billion, were six times more than what was made available by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the first round of Competitive Grant Program funding under the Digital Equity Act

“The overwhelming interest in our digital equity funding underscores the urgent need for access to digital resources in communities across the country,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson.

The $1.25 billion Competitive Grant Program is part of the Biden Administration’s ‘Internet for All’ initiative and works in conjunction with the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program.

NTIA said that it is evaluating applications and will begin making awards on a rolling basis later this year. They noted that additional funding opportunities will become available in the future.

