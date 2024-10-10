NTIA Receives More Than 700 Applications for Digital Equity Project Funding

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 - The U.S. Commerce Department’s telecommunications advisory body said Thursday that it had received more than 700 applications for digital equity project funding.

The requested funds, which totaled more than $6.5 billion, were six times more than what was made available by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the first round of Competitive Grant Program funding under the Digital Equity Act .

“The overwhelming interest in our digital equity funding underscores the urgent need for access to digital resources in communities across the country,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson.

The $1.25 billion Competitive Grant Program is part of the Biden Administration’s ‘ Internet for All’ initiative and works in conjunction with the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program.

NTIA said that it is evaluating applications and will begin making awards on a rolling basis later this year. They noted that additional funding opportunities will become available in the future.