Oklahoma and 360 Broadband Launch $4.4M Project

The investment comes from a $3.5 million federal grant administered by the broadband office with ARPA funds.

July 30, 2024 – The Oklahoma Broadband Office launched a $4.4 million investment on Wednesday in a project with internet service provider 360 Broadband to bring fiber optic technology and high-speed internet access to 281 addresses in Marshall County.

The investment comes from a $3.5 million federal grant administered by the office through the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant , along with $878,000 in matching funds from 360 Broadband.

360 Broadband’s mission is to provide affordable data, reliable voice and other related services to states in the South Central Region. The states receiving service are Oklahoma, where 360 Communications originated from, Texas, home of the former 903 Broadband, and Arkansas.

“The expansion of high-speed internet access in Marshall County – and throughout the state – is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a life-changing advancement that will bridge the digital divide, opening new opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic growth, " said broadband office Director Mike Sanders. “This initiative will empower our communities, ensuring that every resident can fully participate in the digital age.”

Marketing & Sales Director at 360 Broadband, Dustin Reid, stated that this project will mark "a significant leap forward" for the residents of the county, allowing them to have high-speed internet access. "We appreciate the leaders of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Broadband Office for their commitment to investing in rural communities to bridge the digital divide in our state," he said.

Upon completion, the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grant will provide high-speed internet to 50,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma.