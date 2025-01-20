On Day One, Trump Makes Carr FCC Chairman

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 – Brendan Carr has officially been designated Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, replacing Biden appointee Jessica Rosenworcel as head of the agency, according to a Monday post on Carr’s X profile followed by an official FCC press release.

“I am deeply grateful to President Trump and honored by his decision to designate me as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Carr's post said.

As an incumbent commissioner, Carr does not require Senate confirmation to serve as chairman.