FCC

On Day One, Trump Makes Carr FCC Chairman

GOP chairman pledges to create growth through “agency actions on spectrum, infrastructure, and the space economy.”

Gabriel Dorner

Gabriel Dorner

2 min read
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 – Brendan Carr has officially been designated Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, replacing Biden appointee Jessica Rosenworcel as head of the agency, according to a Monday post on Carr’s X profile followed by an official FCC press release.

“I am deeply grateful to President Trump and honored by his decision to designate me as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Carr's post said.

As an incumbent commissioner, Carr does not require Senate confirmation to serve as chairman.

