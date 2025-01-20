On Day One, Trump Makes Carr FCC Chairman
GOP chairman pledges to create growth through “agency actions on spectrum, infrastructure, and the space economy.”
Ramaswamy planning to pursue Ohio governor opening
Competitive Enterprise Institute team calls for FCC auction authority renewal, USF funding overhaul, and NTIA bureaucratic reform.
Highlights of Trump's speech included a focus on deregulation, protections for what he described as free speech, and sweeping energy policy changes.
Broader GOP signals suggest major changes ahead for Biden-era connectivity programs.