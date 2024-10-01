Pinpoint Defaults on Three RDOF Census Block Groups

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 - Pinpoint Communications informed the Federal Communications Commission on Friday of its intent to surrender three census block groups it won at the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund reverse auction in 2020.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Neb., Pinpoint serves 22 communities in the state.

The company noted in its letter to the FCC that it understood that it would no longer be eligible to receive RDOF support for the defaulted census block groups. The company may also be subject to additional noncompliance measures under the FCC’s rules.

Pinpoint is not the first company to default on its RDOF locations. The company follows closely behind Lumen Technologies, which is facing penalties for defaulting on 3,500 RDOF locations in August.

Legal counsel to Pinpoint did not respond to requests for information concerning the locations of the three census block groups or the number of locations that would be affected by the default.