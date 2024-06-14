June 27, 2024: Planning an End-to-End Broadband Deployment Project

A webinar on Thursday, June 27, at 2 p.m. ET

Government funding is fueling a rush to build rural America’s broadband infrastructure. Competition is heating up, and it seems application windows are shrinking, lead times are growing, and pressure continues building for providers to submit a complete all-encompassing plan to deliver a broadband deployment to bridge the digital divide on time, on budget, and meeting all required criteria. Knowing what and how to plan for each stage of your project can be paralyzing, but it doesn’t have to be. Join our panel of experts who have decades of experience in all stages of the broadband project life cycle as they discuss the challenges and pitfalls companies could encounter, how to avoid them with a thorough plan and where to build relationships that drive not only community but an on-time, on-budget smooth build.

Panelists

Chris Bailey , Director of Sales, Wesco

, Director of Sales, Wesco Chad Kay , Senior Director of Technical Operations, CCI Systems

, Senior Director of Technical Operations, CCI Systems Nick Cutler , Senior Director of Technical Engineering Services, CCI Systems

, Senior Director of Technical Engineering Services, CCI Systems Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Over his 27-year career, Chris Bailey has worked for both supplier and distribution companies of various sizes. Chris has been involved in numerous deployments with telephone companies, cooperatives, municipalities, and other entities, launching fiber broadband networks. Having presented individually and with end-users and suppliers, Chris is a desired speaker at all levels for his extensive wealth of knowledge in the broadband market. Chris currently is the Director of Broadband Sales for Wesco.

Chad Kay serves as the Senior Director of Technical Operations at CCI Systems, Inc. With over 28 years of knowledge and experience, Chad has held various positions throughout his career, including Coax Splicing Technician, Sweep Technician, Fiber Splicer, Apprentice Engineer, Packerland Broadband Plant Manager and State Engineer, HFC Director, and his current position as a Consultant. Chad’s main focus today is on customers evolution into the future of their current systems. This includes developing design architectures and creating CAPEX budgets. He is also CCI Systems’ resident HFC and FTTH specialist, providing support to both CCI engineers and customers.

Nick Cutler serves as the Senior Director of Technical Engineering Services at CCI Systems, Inc. With more than 26 years of experience in the utility industry, Nick has held the positions of Outside Plant Engineer, Construction Inspector, Field Supervisor, Project Manager, and Director of Professional Engineering and Environmental Services. Nick joined CCI in November of 2021 to assist in broadening CCI’s scope of services in the utility industry. Nick is a member of the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Curriculum Advisory Committee for their Telecommunications Program. He also sits on NWTC’s hiring committee to interview teaching candidates for this program.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

About Wesco

Wesco helps you navigate designing, building and deploying broadband networks. We deliver end-to-end Supply Chain Solutions with customizable distribution and logistical services. By bridging supplier relationships to simplify processes and streamline procurement, we bring best-in-class products together for increased performance, security and efficiency throughout your network infrastructure. With decades of experience and expertise in all facets of broadband, we help you navigate complexities and ensure efficient infrastructure builds to support the connectivity needs of today and tomorrow.

CCI Systems