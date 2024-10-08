Public vs. Private Networks – What Is the Difference?

Understanding the pros and cons of public or private networks are important for businesses and organizations to be able to decide which one is right for their specific needs and to better gauge the benefits that each option offers.

In this article, we are going to drill down further into both types of wireless networks to explain the strengths and downsides of public vs private networks. This should help you in making informed decisions as to which network option is a better fit for your business objectives, both now and for future needs.

Public network explained

Simply put, a public network, like Wifi is a network that can be accessed by anyone at any time. They play a crucial role in our daily connectivity needs and are often found in stores, restaurants, libraries, coffee shops and other public areas. Public networks are available for the general public to use and are a big part of our digital life.

Pros include:

Wide availability in many public spaces

Easily access via smartphones, tablets or laptops

Cost-effective option for individuals and small businesses looking for affordable network options for basic daily tasks

Easy file sharing and public visibility

For a business, there are some cons to be considered when using a public network:

Lack of security to protect sensitive data

Operates on an open, shared, unlicensed spectrum that can often be congested and prone to signal interference

High latency resulting in lower quality and overall performance

Speed slow downs due to unlimited user access

Limited customization options and user control

Private networks explained

A private network is a secure network that allows only authorized users and devices to connect to it. It is a dedicated network that is owned and controlled for the sole use of a business or organization, and it is built to accommodate their specific connectivity needs, control and requirements.

With recent changes in the allocation of public wireless spectrum, more businesses and organizations are considering building a private wireless network.

Let’s first discuss the pros to having a dedicated private network for your business or organization.

Improved security – with full control of security protocols, external threats from cyberattacks and security breaches are reduced and allows for enhanced data protection

Robust performance and reliability – due to dedicated resources, users experience minimal congestion and interference

Ensures high-performance, reliable and seamless connectivity for business applications that demand high-bandwidth for IoT devices and applications

Greater control and customization – choose what devices can connect and the amount of bandwidth they can access

Creates an efficient work environment due to a lack of overload on the connection

Expand or upgrade the network in the future to connect new devices, add tailored IoT services and applications, and meet growing demands for automation

Full control over a business’s infrastructure and helps control ongoing costs

While the benefits mentioned above are important to a business or organization, there are some challenges to building a dedicated private network. These can include:

Initial costs for network design and implementation can be prohibitive for smaller businesses or organizations

Expertise is needed to deploy and operate a private network as they are more complex to set-up, and manage

Maintenance and technology upgrades are needed to ensure optimal network performance and security

Depending on the spectrum frequency being utilized there can be regulatory compliance challenges

It takes time to build, test and deploy a private network

Conclusion

Knowing the differences between public and private networks is crucial for any organization to understand when exploring wireless network options. It comes down to outlining your specific requirements and business objectives, identifying the needs of your employees, establishing a time frame and defining a budget. You also need to set up an expectation for which type of network works best for both your current and future needs.

If your company or organization uses the internet for sending emails and basic internet connectivity, a public network might be the best and most affordable option.

In most cases, larger companies and organizations need to have secure and reliable connectivity that is dedicated to their specific needs. A private network is a safer and more secure way to transmit and store data and will provide the bandwidth for future IoT and automated devices.

Building a private network can sound like a daunting task and requires careful planning, implementation and management to ensure success. The reality behind running a private network is that a business owner becomes an operator which typically is not the company’s core competency. That’s where collaborating with an experienced end-to-end wireless solutions provider to design, deploy, configure, optimize and manage your private network can guarantee you have the expertise, technology solutions and services to help you successfully stay connected, control and transform your business.

In her role as the global Vice President of Wireless at Wesco, Carla Shaffer leads a team of subject matter experts who provide strategic support in the development and distribution of all wireless services within the enterprise and construction channels. Carla has over 20 years in the industry including operations management and support for wireless services with a focus on cellular services, private networks, emergency responder communication systems, DAS, macro and wireless broadband/FWA. Beginning in the world of 1G, Carla has driven solutions into 2G, 3G, 4G, and now the emerging world of 5G and beyond. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

