FCC

Rosenworcel Congratulates Carr as Next Head of FCC

Starks and Simington also offered praise of the incoming Chairman.

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel by Jonathan Newton/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 – FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Monday congratulated FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr a day after President-elect Trump said he would appoint Carr as the new FCC Chairman.

“I want to congratulate Commissioner Carr on the announcement by the President-elect that he will serve as the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “From his time here, I am confident that Commissioner Carr is familiar with the staff, the responsibilities of this new role, and the importance of continued U.S. leadership in communications.”

In her statement, Rosenworcel did not disclose whether she is planning to remain at the FCC. Traditionally, incumbent FCC chairs leave their position upon the introduction of a new administration.

