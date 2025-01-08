Senate GOP Ratifies Cruz as Commerce Chairman

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025—The Senate Republican Conference ratified Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as Chairman of the Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., gave Cruz the chairman’s gavel earlier this week, setting the stage for yesterday’s ratification by the full Senate GOP.

Later, Cruz released a statement that stressed his intention to support policies that would grow the economy and create jobs for the American people.

To do that, he mentioned focusing on a few key areas, including the privatization of airwaves needed to grow wireless broadband investment. “The Commerce Committee will be focused on expanding commercial access to electromagnetic spectrum, boosting human and commercial space exploration… and much more,” Cruz stated.

Cruz recently presented his vision for commercialized spectrum in a November episode of his podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz. Spectrum privatization, he said, would protect American technological dominance by attracting investment in the industry and creating a wealth of jobs.

Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Tim Donovan saluted Cruz on his elevation to chairman.

“Sen. Cruz has been dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and U.S. leadership in the telecommunications marketplace, including in rural America. We look forward to continued collaboration with him … to preserve and expand connectivity nationwide for all Americans.”

In a similar statement today, USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter expressed his support for Cruz. “We all stand ready to work with him in his new role as Chairman. Together, we can and will advance the promise and power of broadband innovation across all corners of America,” he said.

Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA, also congratulated Cruz. She said NTCA and its members looked forward to working with Cruz to “advance and sustain connectivity in rural America."