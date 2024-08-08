SiFi Announces T-Mobile Fiber Partnership

August 8, 2024 – Telecommunications company SiFi Networks and T-Mobile Fiber announced a partnership that will expand their fiber optic networks across Wisconsin, Illinois, California and Michigan on Wednesday.

SiFi will supply telecommunications infrastructure to five cities across the four states and T-Mobile will operate as the internet service provider on the network.

“By increasing competition in the telecommunications market, consumers are empowered with more choice – and an improved quality of service as a result,” said the press release. “This expansion is not just about enhancing connectivity; it’s also about driving economic development and fostering healthy competition in the telecommunications industry.”

CEO of SiFi Networks Ben Bawtree-Jobson said that “we believe that access to high-speed internet is a fundamental right in today’s digital age.”

SiFi said that it has plans for further expansion on the horizon . Founded in 2013, SiFi Networks first began providing internet services in California in 2019. In 2023, the company said that it had plans to build fiber in 35 cities across nine states.