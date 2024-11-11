South Carolina to Open BEAD Pre-Qualification Phase

Nov. 11, 2024 – The state of South Carolina is set to open its pre-qualification window this week to applicants for federal broadband funding.

The South Carolina Broadband Office announced Friday that the state’s pre-qualification phase for the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will begin Tuesday, Nov. 12. The window will be open until Dec. 13, 2024.

The pre-qualification process is separate from the application windows open by the states for BEAD grants. Broadband Breakfast is tracking each of the state BEAD application windows.

The state is slated receive more than $550 million in BEAD funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the body that administers the BEAD program in the Commerce Department.

The office noted that pre-qualification is a mandatory prerequisite for being considered as an eligible applicant for BEAD in the state .

This phase of the application process is meant to assess potential applicants based on relevant gating criteria outlined in the state's initial BEAD proposal.

The broadband office offered a few recommendations to providers in order to give them the best shot at receiving BEAD funds. The office directed providers to its website , where potential applicants can upload necessary data in order to be considered.

The office will also host informational online webinars on Nov. 13 and Nov. 22.