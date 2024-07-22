Surf Internet Secures $2.6 Indiana Connectivity Grant

The company was awarded $2.6 million of the $3.3 million from the program's 10th round of funding.

July 22, 2024 – Surf Internet secured the largest award in the 10th round of funding from the Indiana Connectivity Program, which made $3.3 million available to expand broadband access to 708 addresses on July 11.

The ICP, part of the state's $270 million Next Level Connections Broadband program, supports projects in areas with speeds under 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. The 10th round of funding was announced on July 11 and will connect homes and businesses across 38 Indiana counties.

Of the total $3.3 million awarded during this phase, Surf Internet received $2.6 million. It said that it will provide high-speed internet connectivity to 548 addresses. Total costs of the ICP will be almost $1.8 million.

Other grant recipients include Airwave Networks, Auburn Essential Services, Central Indiana Communications, Jackson County REMC, Johnson County REMC, Joink Inc., Mulberry Telecommunications, PSC Fiber, SEI Communications and South Central Indiana REMC.

In January, Surf Internet was granted $28,800 through the 8th round of funding. Surf serves over 75,000 locations with fiber and up to 9.000 over fixed wireless. It provides services in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana .