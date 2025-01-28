Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

Ting Halts Work in City Filled with D.C. Powerful

Ziply Fiber also saw operations suspended in Sammamish, Wash.

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Photo of Alexandria City Hall in Alexandria, Va.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 – An Internet competitor to Comcast in a Northern Virginia city is now pausing its fiber deployment in the region

Ting Internet, a small fiber ISP, has reportedly “temporarily paused fiber deployment” in Alexandria, Va., a community adjacent to Washington, D.C., and the home of many federal officials, Capitol Hill staff, and lobbyists. The city has begun to raise concerns about Ting construction crews having damaged other utility lines. 

Another outage accident Saturday night caused by a fiber break in Alexandria led to the Ting announcing Monday that it ‘has temporarily paused fiber deployment’ in the city.

