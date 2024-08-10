Virginia Announces $41M Broadband Grant Awards

August 9, 2024 – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $41 million in grants for 10 broadband construction projects across 20 communities in the state on July 24.

The money comes from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, which seeks to provide high-speed internet access to unserved addresses. It is primarily funded through state appropriations , but is supplemented by the American Rescue Plan funds.

“Virginia continues to be a national leader for closing the digital divide ,” said Youngkin. “In our increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband isn’t a luxury; it’s a prerequisite to participate in daily life.”

The VATI program will leverage more than $75.7 million in additional funding from local government and internet service providers in 2024 alone, said the state office.

“Virginia is at the forefront in the nation to reach statewide universal broadband coverage and crafting effective strategies to bridge the digital divide,” said the state’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Closing the digital divide is paramount to growing Virginia’s economy, supporting underserved communities, and ensuring that all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.”

Awards were allocated according to the level of need of the service area, said Virginia Broadband Office. They were selected through a competitive grant process that evaluated projects for demonstrated need, benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and cost and leverage of the proposed project.