Sign in Subscribe
Briefs

Wesco International Updates Investors on Growth

'We are committed to achieving our vision of becoming the best tech-enabled supply chain solutions company.'

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Wesco International Updates Investors on Growth
Photo of John Engel, CEO of Wesco International, from CEO Magazine.

Sep. 27, 2024 - Wesco International, a Pennsylvania-based company, provided updates about its long-term growth model in its 2024 Investor Day Meeting on Thursday, according to a press release.

The company stayed consistent with its prior expectations, noting that it expected to achieve single-digit growth over the long term.

Wesco highlighted its commitment to market leadership in its updates, and said that it is well-positioned to deliver growth and performance through re-shoring of global supply chains.

Post tagged in
Briefs Wesco John Engel

Read more

Popular Tags

More ISPs Say Midco Misclassification Cost Them Subsidy Support FCC Oregon Ballot Measure Targets Big ISPs, Others to Fund $1,600 Annual Payment to State Residents Broadband's Impact Cloudflare Launches DNS Partnership Program for ISP, Equipment Vendors Infrastructure Vermont Seeking Feedback on BEAD Draft Plan NTIA Address the 'Torpedoes in the Water' Against USF, Says Carr BEAD Wireless Industry Continues Push for Access to Light Poles AT&T