Wesco International Updates Investors on Growth

Sep. 27, 2024 - Wesco International, a Pennsylvania-based company, provided updates about its long-term growth model in its 2024 Investor Day Meeting on Thursday, according to a press release.

The company stayed consistent with its prior expectations, noting that it expected to achieve single-digit growth over the long term.

Wesco highlighted its commitment to market leadership in its updates, and said that it is well-positioned to deliver growth and performance through re-shoring of global supply chains.