Nov. 12, 2024 – The state of West Virginia announced this week that it was extending its application window under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program for select target areas.

The state is set to receive more than $1.2 billion in funding from the Biden administration’s $42.45 billion BEAD program , which would help to connect all state residents to high speed broadband.

The state’s application window, originally opened between Aug. 26 and Oct. 24, will be opened again starting Nov. 13 until Dec. 19, according to a Friday announcement from the West Virginia broadband office.