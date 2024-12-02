Ziply: Fiber Best Internet for Cloud Gaming

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 – A broadband Internet Service Provider out of the Pacific northwest is asserting that fiber internet provides a better platform for gamers.

Ziply Fiber, based in Kirkland, Wash., noted last week that gamers should make the switch to fiber for a better gaming experience.

The company said in a Nov. 29 article that the data usage habits of gamers were different from the majority of internet users. Ziply pointed out that most cloud gaming platforms use between five and 20 Gigabytes per hour depending on streaming quality.

The company said that fiber offerings far outmatched those of DSL and cable. It called attention to faster speeds and reduced latency as examples of fiber’s benefits.

Ziply noted that fiber came with the lowest latency available, and that some providers were offering fiber speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Ziply also pointed out symmetrical upload and download speeds, consistent streaming quality and enhanced multiplayer experiences as features demonstrating the improvements that fiber connections can bring to gamers.