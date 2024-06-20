Ziply Launches New Montana Fiber Network

The ISP is offering speeds from 100 Mbps to 50 Gbps to 29,000 addresses in Montana.

June 20, 2024 – Internet service provider Ziply Fiber announced on Monday its new fiber-optic network to serve a total of 29,000 addresses in Billings and Great Falls, Montana.

Billings , with 19,000 addresses, and Great Falls , with 10,000 addresses, now have access to high-speed internet ranging from 100 megabits per second to 50 gigabits per second through Ziply Fiber plans. These plans surpass the Federal Communications Commission's minimum residential broadband speed requirements, providing high-speed download and upload capabilities.

Ziply Fiber intends to provide residents with an entry-level fiber plan of 100 Mbps symmetrical speeds for $20 per month, as well as discounted pricing for telephone and internet services for eligible low-income and Tribal households. All residential plans come with no data limits and no yearly contracts.

“Expansion in Montana has been a long time coming and I’m so thankful that the day is finally here,” said CEO of Ziply Fiber Harold Zeitz. “I can’t tell you the number of people and business owners who have reached out to us asking when we’re coming and telling us stories of the limited options they have and what fast, reliable fiber will mean to them. Today we help fulfill that wish.”

In the next few months, the company aims to expand its fiber infrastructure to provide an additional 26,000 addresses with high-speed internet in cities across Montana, including Missoula, Helena, and Butte.