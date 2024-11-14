Ziply to Acquire Fiber Assets of UPN

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 – An Internet Service Provider based in the Pacific Northwest announced a deal this week to acquire the regional fiber assets of another provider operating in the region.

The deal, announced Tuesday, would see Ziply Fiber acquire more than 7,000 miles of fiber assets in the Pacific Northwest from Unite Private Networks, a regional service provider serving more than 300 communities with internet across 21 states from its headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

“UPN has been a top-of-the-line provider of private fiber networks for more than 25 years (...) that really made this deal something that we were really excited to pursue,” Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz said. “Expanding our commercial footprint in the Northwest has been a priority for us this year.”

Ziply, based out of Kirkland, Wash., served more than 350,000 internet subscribers in 2023 across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, according to the company .