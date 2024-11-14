Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

Ziply to Acquire Fiber Assets of UPN

Company will add more than 7,000 miles of fiber in the Pacific Northwest

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Ziply to Acquire Fiber Assets of UPN
Photo of a Ziply Fiber employee with company truck

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 – An Internet Service Provider based in the Pacific Northwest announced a deal this week to acquire the regional fiber assets of another provider operating in the region.

The deal, announced Tuesday, would see Ziply Fiber acquire more than 7,000 miles of fiber assets in the Pacific Northwest from Unite Private Networks, a regional service provider serving more than 300 communities with internet across 21 states from its headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

“UPN has been a top-of-the-line provider of private fiber networks for more than 25 years (...) that really made this deal something that we were really excited to pursue,” Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz said. “Expanding our commercial footprint in the Northwest has been a priority for us this year.”

Ziply, based out of Kirkland, Wash., served more than 350,000 internet subscribers in 2023 across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, according to the company.

UPN is owned by Cox Communications, an Atlanta-based ISP with about 6.5 million subscribers. Neither UPN nor Ziply provided the price of the transaction.

Post tagged in
Fiber Briefs Ziply UPN Cox Communications Harold Zeitz washington Oregon Idaho Montana

Read more

Popular Tags

Senate Majority Leader Thune Expected to Prioritize Spectrum FCC Oregon Voters Say No to $1,600 Yearly Check Broadband's Impact AT&T Wants Two Years to Comply FCC’s Mobile Phone Unlocking Proposal NTIA Broadband in the Trump Administration Infrastructure Washington Opens BEAD Application Window BEAD WISPA Pushes Back on Calls for Symmetrical Gigabit Broadband Standard Broadband Mapping and Data