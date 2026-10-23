A First Nation Community in Canada is Using a Data Center to Preserve Its Heritage

WIIKWEMKOONG UNCEDED TERRITORY, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2026 (AP) — For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples have passed down their traditions and culture through oral storytelling. Now, a Canadian Indigenous community is using a data center to help preserve its heritage.

The Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory in rural Ontario installed a small data center as it modernized its recordkeeping systems. Among the digital files it holds are video recordings of Anishinaabe speaking their native language.