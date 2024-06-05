AccessPlus, Hong Kong Broadband Adopt Nokia Next Generation PON

The companies claim the new technology will increase fiber optic capability of their networks.

June 5, 2024 – Nokia announced Tuesday that it is partnering with internet service provider AccessPlus to deploy the Finland-based telecommunications company’s XGS-PON fiber solution to enhance AccessPlus’s fiber network and deliver to more customers in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

“With Nokia’s XGS-PON solution, AccessPlus can deliver market-leading speeds, expand its addressable markets, and increase its competitive advantage,” said Nokia. “AccessPlus can quickly and efficiently boost speeds to 25G PON when and where needed, using the same network equipment.”

A PON is the fiber optical splitter that delivers data from a single transmission point to multiple endpoints. It differs from the active ethernet model which connects the fiber directly to the end point. The 10-gigabit symmetrical PON, or XGS-PON, is an evolution of Gigabit PON, the access technology of the passive optical network.

The primary difference between XGS-PON and GPON is that the former provides symmetrical bandwidth of 10 Gigabits per second both downstream and upstream whereas the later only provides 2.5 Gbps downstream and 1.25 Gbps upstream. XG-PON, another derivation, provides 10 Gbps downstream and 2.5 Gbps upstream.

Both XGS-PON and GPON were designed to co-exist, which enables them to be deployed on the same network. According to network operators , XGS-PON is the preferred standard, and the networks are being upgraded to meet these needs.

AccessPlus COO Jason Cummins said in a statement that the company focuses on “top-tier solutions, which is why partnering with Nokia made perfect sense.”

Bassam El-Zakhem, vice president Americas of network infrastructure at Nokia, said that “fiber is increasingly being used by operators to connect everything with multi-gigabit services. As demand for multi-gigabit services grows, the use of next-generation fiber technology like XGS-PON and 25G PON will play a critical role in providing the ultra-broadband services customers require today and in the future.”

Nokia has long expressed this sentiment. In June 2023, Nokia’s Vice President of Broadband Partners, David Eckard, said that providers needed to adopt next generation PON in fiber builds to make the most of federal investments. Eckard predicted that businesses will be the first adopters of 10G and higher speeds.

Nokia announced Wednesday that Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited will also deploy its 25G PON fiber solution to deliver 20 gigabits per second symmetrical broadband speeds to subscribers in Hong Kong.

“Fiber is a futureproof, energy-efficient technology being used to connect everything to multi-gigabit services. With the growth of the digital economy, operators like HKBN are increasingly wanting to offer new services that can deliver the ultimate user experience and evolve with their customers' broadband needs,” said the company.

“With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we have joined forces with Nokia to achieve a groundbreaking upgrade, proudly providing customers with a evolutionary 25Gbps broadband speed that meets their ever-increasing demands for network connectivity. Looking ahead, we will continue to stay at the forefront of technological advancements,” said William Yeung, HKBN co-owner and group CEO.