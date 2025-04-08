Broadband Breakfast on April 16, 2025 - DEI ≠ M&A?

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has recently signaled his readiness to block merger and acquisition deals from companies with certain diversity, equity, and inclusion policies . With several high-profile telecommunications mergers in the pipeline, this stance could dramatically reshape the M&A playing field.

What does the Communications Act say on the subject of racial equality? How are companies adapting their DEI strategies to navigate scrutiny from the Trump administration and the FCC? And how might DEI policies constitute " invidious forms of discrimination , " in the eyes of regulators?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

